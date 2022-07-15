Discussion on the Report over the content of the draft-negotiating framework for the start of Macedonia’s accession negotiations with the European Union is set to resume on Friday after yesterday’s address by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who said the European proposal aimed to unblock the Euro-integration process and launch EU talks truly reflected the country’s defined positions.

Earlier, in an address to the MPs, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that by accepting the proposal, the country will take another step towards the EU and that now is the moment to move forward “toward our common future in the EU with Macedonia as full-fledged member”.