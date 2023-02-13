This afternoon, the Parliament started the government reshuffle session. The agenda of the 104th session includes the Proposal for the dismissal of members of the Government, the Proposal for the election of members of the Government, the Proposal for the dismissal of deputy ministers and the Proposal for the appointment of deputy ministers.

The agenda of the session was adopted with 64 votes “for”, out of 115 MPs present. There was none against or abstentions.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski used his opportunity to address the deputies, emphasizing the need for stability and the supreme interests of the state. At the beginning of the session, Kovacevski expressed his condolences for the loss of human lives in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE, Nikola Micevski said in a procedural note that based on Article 221 of the Rules of Procedure, the dismissal of the ministers should have been on the agenda individually, announcing that the deputies from the opposition will actively discuss at the session.

With the reshuffle, the Alliance for Albanians enters the Government of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, and Alternativa leaves it.