Parliament session on PPO law set to start at 21 h Macedonia 13.02.2020 / 20:47

The 135th session is scheduled to take place at 9 pm in which MPs are going to debate the bill on the Public Prosecutor's Office and the bill on the Council of Public Prosecutors, the Speaker's office has confirmed.
