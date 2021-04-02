Shortly after the Parliament began today’s session, it was postponed for later in the afternoon. The main item on the agenda is to postpone the census that was planned to begin in April, and to hold it in September, when the coronavirus crisis will hopefully subside.

Albanian parties strongly object to postponing the census, because they hope that a “corona census” will depress Macedonian turnout and will inflate the Albanian share of the population – especially as Albanian diaspora organizations have been furiously registering the diaspora online. The postponement today came on request of the opposition Alliance of Albanians and Alternative parties, who demand that the census continues as initially planned, in April. Skender Rexhepi from this coalition demanded moore time until their representatives who are coming to the Parliament find parking.