The Parliament dissolved for today and will resume the discussion on the proposed Government tomorrow. The vote needs to take place no later than midnight.

During the discussion today, Zoran Zaev presented the program for his next Government, promising a steep hike in the minimum wage and economic prosperity, as well as fight against corruption. Opposition members of Parliament objected to the proposal, saying that all the public can expect from Zaev is more rackteering and high level corruption and additional concessions on national identity issues in favor of neighboring countries.