Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, has scheduled a session for February 10, at which the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE to cancel the so-called Przino government will be considered, the Parliament informs.

The draft-law on amendments to the Law on Government by shortened procedure at the 62nd parliamentary session has been placed as the fifth item and so far only the MPs from VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition have been signed as proposers.

Although the largest political parties SDSM and DUI do not oppose the cancellation of the technical government, it is still uncertain whether the ruling parties will sign the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE.

SDSM and DUI believe that the cancellation of the Przino government should be by consensus of the four parties signatories to the Przino Agreement. Parliament Speaker Xhaferi also supports this position.