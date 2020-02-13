The dissolution of Parliament is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon. Although the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia started its 135th session at which the Members of Parliament were supposed to discuss the Draft Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Draft Law on the Council of Public Prosecutors, Xhaferi, however, interrupted the session. The PPO law will be adopted tomorrow at 11 am.

A two-thirds majority is needed for the adoption of the PPO law, which is not an official requirement for a date to start negotiations with the EU.

Parliament sources say that the dissolution of Parliament is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon.