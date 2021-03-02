After a break of one month, the Parliament resumes its work today. Extensions of 21st, 22nd, 25th and 26th plenary sessions will be convened. One of them will focus on taking a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for fast bus transport, known to the citizens as the trackless tram of the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov.

The law on citizenship will be discussed at the request of the Alliance for Albanians, then amendments to the Law on Audiovisual Services, as well as amendments to the Law on Foreign Affairs. The Parliament was blocked because the government could not gather the necessary 61 lawmakers to start a session.