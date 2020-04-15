The Constitutional Court has decided not to initiate a procedure for assessing the constitutionality and legality of the Decision for dissolution of the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia.
The Constitutional Court informs that today at a session after an extensive debate on the case at the end with a majority of votes it was decided not to initiate a procedure for assessing the constitutionality of the Decision for dissolution of Parliament.
The World Macedonian Congress submitted the initiative.
