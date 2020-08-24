Speaker Talat Xhaferi scheduled a session of Parliament for Tuesday at 11h, during which the parties would discuss how many deputy speakers they intend to elect.

It’s expected that SDSM, VMRo-DPMNE and the coalition of Alliance of Albanians and Alternative will have deputy speakers, as DUI has the speakership. It would be a next step toward putting a Government proposed by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev to a vote. Today, when asked about the delay, Zaev said that he is waiting on the Parliament to elect the new deputy speakers.

Zaev says that he has a majority of 62 with his coalition made up of the SDSM, DUI, BESA and DPA parties, but divisions in DUI have postponed the election of Xhaferi as Speaker and are rumored to influence the vote on the Government itself.