There are no conditions for accepting judge Osman Kadriu’s proposal to start an ex officio procedure to evaluate if dissolving Parliament was constitutional and legal, (“Official Gazette of the Republic of North Macedonia” No. 43/2020) so far, the judges of the Constitutional Court unanimously decided at today’s working meeting after the end of the XII session of the Court.

Previously, at a session held on April 8 and 15, 2020, the Constitutional Court decided with a majority of votes not to initiate proceedings to appraise the constitutionality and legality of the decision to dissolve Parliament.