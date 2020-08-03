The constitutive session of the new parliamentary composition is set to be held under special Covid-19 protocols in the Big Dome hall at noon on Tuesday.
Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the constitutive session will go ahead in line with protocols and criteria established in coordination with Commission chair Zarko Karadzovski, with the only goal of reducing the risk of the virus spread
Comments are closed for this post.