In the midst of the long, three day curfew, the area of Sredno Nerezi in the south of Skopje was left without water.

Citizens of Skopje are ordered to remain in their homes under lockdown meant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but they are protesting saying that the lack of water has put them in an even greater danger of disease. They say that employees at the Skopje water company refused to even accept calls from the area. The company later said that it has dispatched a truck with water where citizens can fill up while in lockdown.

Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov shocked the public with his decision to flee the city during the lockdown and spend it in his villa in the ski resort of Mavrovo.