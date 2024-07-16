President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met with representatives of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and participants of NDI’s upcoming youth leadership training and policy summit on Monday, as stated in an official press release.

The NDI representatives discussed their ongoing efforts to support the country’s democratic institutions and processes. They also outlined the youth leadership training activities scheduled for July 15-17. President Siljanovska Davkova expressed her satisfaction with NDI’s long-standing successful collaboration with Macedonian institutions, which has included numerous initiatives and activities. She also wished the organizers and participants a successful youth summit.