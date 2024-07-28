The Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts is the only such institution that unites Macedonian scientific work and includes scientists from all ethnic backgrounds, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement, responding to the initiative from Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari and other officials from the VLEN coalition.

The Albanian coalition calls for the creation of a separate Albanian academy in Macedonia, and has recently promoted the creation of a civil group in Tetovo that uses the term Academy. Even though it’s a private initiative, VLEN says that it will grow into a scientific academy in the future.

The criteria for membership in the Academy of sciences can’t be the ethnicity of hte person or his political background, but his scientific achievement and contribution to society, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.

VMRO-DPMNE adds that they are satisfied to see their coalition partner VLEN push for greater contribution of ethnic Albanians to the sciences. “Instead, the DUI party was only interested in rigging public procurement contracts. Science requires dedication, hard work and high academic standards. Therefore, we must maintain the highest standards and ensure that our Academy remains a prestigious facility, VMRO adds in its statement.

The third coalition partner, ZNAM, issued a statement attributed to its leader Maksim Dimitrievski, insisting that the VLEN move is populism and attempt to create parallel institutions. “The Government’s partners VLEN should turn toward economic growth and the development of the country, to ensure better life for all the citizens of Macedonia and to fundamentally focus on fighting crime and corruption. MANU already exists as the one and only Academy that belongs to all our citizens and no parallel structures will be allowed, ZNAM insists in its statement.

DUI also issued a statement pointing to the fact that VLEN is trying to secure funding for their project not through the central budget but through the VLEN led municipalities.