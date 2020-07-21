The Administrative Court received 75 charges from the Alliance of Albanians and their coalition partner Alternative, who claim instances of ballot stuffing and intimidation that took place on election day.

The Integra party also submitted a charge, as did an individual citizen, for violations of his right to vote. The Administrative Court is the second instance, after the State Electoral Commission, which rejected all complaints submitted by the parties.

It is expected that VMRO-DPMNE will go to the court with a demand for a manual recount of all ballots. VMRO says that it’s the only way to assure the public in the veracity of the vote counting process, after the dramatic hacking attack on the evening of the election, which cast doubts in the entire process.