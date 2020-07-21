The Administrative Court shall decide on appeals after the State Election Commission (SEC) dismissed 2,142 complaints filed by the political parties over the election process.

The political parties can file a complaint to the Administrative Court within 24 hours upon receiving the SEC’s decision and the Court is obliged to decide on the appeal within 60 hours. Thus far, the Administrative Court hasn’t received any complaint from the political parties.

“We are ready to receive complaints from authorized representatives of the lists of candidates for MPs today or tomorrow, however no complaints have been filed thus far,” Administrative Court President Burim Sejdini said late Monday during TV Telma’s Top Tema political show.

“A panel of judges was selected by drawing of lots. We are convinced that the Administrative Court will be able to exercise its competencies in a timely manner, and to decide on the filed complaints in order to announce final official results of the early parliamentary elections,” Sejdini said.

“The Administrative Court will face this number of complaints for the first time. All professional associates, all judges are available, and we are conducting appropriate simulations to ensure that we decide in a timely manner within 60 hours after receiving the appeals,” Sejdini added.

He believed that official election results would be announced as soon as possible in order legislative power in the country to finally function.

Following the decision of the Administrative Court and the receipt of possible decisions by the Constitutional Court on the protection of the right to vote, the SEC, in accordance with the law, will announce the final official results of the early parliamentary polls. The SEC will then issue certificates to the elected MPs. The deadline for holding the constitutive session of the Parliament is August 4.

VMRO-DPMNE, the Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa coalition, Levica and Integra said they would file complaints to the Administrative Court.