After the State Electoral Commission (SEC) quickly dismissed all over 2,000 objections and complaints filed by the parties for the conduct of the elections and especially for the vote-counting process, the parties are now expected to turn to the Administrative Court.

The SEC rejected the key demand from VMRO-DPMNE, for a manual recount of all votes. This in light of the chaotic counting process that left much of the country in doubt about the veracity of the results. Among other parties, the Alliance of Albanians submitted 150 reports of instances where its rivals DUI and SDSM were stuffing ballots and the Levica party announced a “filibuster” submitting more than 2,000 complaints.

If the parties take their case before the Administrative court, it has less than three days to open proceedings on each of the report.