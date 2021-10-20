So far, political parties have submitted 13 objections to the conduct of the local elections last Sunday, and on the computing of the votes.

FOur of the complaints are from the SDSM led coalition, about polling places in Jegunovce, Gjorce Petrov and Makedonska Kamenica. The AA-Alternative coalition of Albanian opposition parties filed six complaints in Debar, Shuto Orizzari and Gositivar.

The VMRO-DPMNE led coalition had three objections, in Centar, DOlneni and Saraj. Two additional complaints refer to violations of the law banning political campaigning on the day before the election.