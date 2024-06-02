The parties in the newly constituted Parliament will hold their first consultation tomorrow.

Speaker Afrim Gashi said that the meeting will be held to put together the committees needed to work on the planned changes in the Government. VMRO-DPMNE wants to thoroughly reorganize the Government, abolishing, merging and creating new ministries. VMRO hopes that the needed legal changes will be adopted soon, so that its leader Hristijan Mickoski can propose the line-up of the new Government.