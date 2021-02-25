Parts of Tetovo, especially the higher elevation areas, have been without water for three days now. The overconstructed city suffers from chronic lack of water in summer, but now is the period of the year when melting snow should ensure ample water.

The areas of Koltuk and Dva Bresta are being supplied with trucks as the citizens don’t get even a few hours of running water to fill bottles. Local authorities say that there is defect in the Shara mountain reservoir near Lesnica and that they are trying to replace burts pipes to restore the full water supply.