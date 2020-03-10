Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski informed that public that a meeting of party leaders is called up for Thursday, to discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the elections.

So far healthcare officials are proposing bans on gatherings of more than a 1.000 people, which may prevent holding the usual party rallies. Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE is preparing for the elections and will hold its events well below this number. A number of commentators close to the ruling SDSM party, which is down in the polls and has looked for numerous ways to avoid the elections, have opened the idea of canceling the elections.