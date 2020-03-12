As the Government announced, the leaders of SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, BESA, DPA, Alliance for Albanians and Alternative today at 1 pm will coordinate with interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in relation to the implementation of the government’s measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The leaders of SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, BESA, DPA, Alliance for Albanians and Alternative, Zoran Zaev, Hristijan Mickoski, Ali Ahmeti, Bilal Kasami, Menduh Thaci, Zijadin Sela and Afrim Gashi will attend the meeting.

Health Minister Venko Filipce, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, said he could not say whether the elections would be held. According to the deadlines, the election campaign should start on March 23.