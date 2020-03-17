Leaders of ruling and opposition parties will hold Tuesday a meeting in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski, discussing the postponement of the April 12 parliamentary elections.

The meeting will be attended by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski, Ali Ahmeti-DUI, Zijadin Sela-Alliance for Albanians, Afrim Gashi-Alternativa, Bilal Kasami-Besa and Menduh Thaci-DPA. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski will also take part.