Oliver Spasovski is leaving MoI in the most controversial way possible – with midnight staffing redeployment that should disable the functioning of his successor at MoI. Republika unofficially learns that at the moment decisions are handed down at Ministry of Interior and the police are further paralyzed, so ahead of the elections, despite the interim government, we will surely get party police.

According to Republika’s source, Spasovski is currently appointing chiefs of the newly established units in the settlements of Gjorce Petrov, Karpos, Gazi Baba, Aerodrom…

New chiefs are also appointed to drug and weapons units, and their aides are moving up a few steps tonight.

According to Republika’s information, Spasovski will not sleep tonight. Decisions in the Ministry of Interior will be issued until late at night, and Spasovski will create an eligible party police until the morning until the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.