The Pasjak wildfire in Nov Istevnik village near Delcevo has been contained. A string of fires started at Pasjak on August 2, affecting several settlements in Delcevo and Pehcevo. The all-out efforts of the people who were fighting the blaze day and night stifled the fire and stopped it from spreading across the settlements and villages near Sredna mountain.

According to the information from the field, the fire burned several houses in areas where there was no safe access, but most of the settlements nearby were rescued.

A team of hunters, locals, members of the police and the army, firefighters, the forestry service, forest police and several fire brigades from Bulgaria and Slovenia took part in the extinguishing of the fire.