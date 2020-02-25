A patient who was suspected of having the coronavirus was treated in the main Skopje clinic yesterday. Following the tests, it was determined that the patient does not have the virus.
Officials from the Healthcare Ministry informed that they have a crisis team put in place and are implementing recommendations from the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. One Macedonian contracted the virus so far, while working on the Diamond Princess cruiser, and he is in a good condition.
