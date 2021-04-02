A 28 year old woman who developed a reaction after taking the Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine in Serbia is recovering well, doctor Irina Panovska – Stavridis from the Hematology Clinic said.

The patient went to Serbia for the shot as did at least 10,000 other Macedonian citizens. But a week after the vaccination, she felt strange headaches, lost consciousness several times and developed a hematoma on the eye. Medical checks revealed a very low thrombocyte count which concerned the doctors. This is a situation that could, unusually, lead to blood clots, doctor Panovska said, adding that its possible link to the vaccine is not proven. After medical treatment, the thrombocyte count began to slowly recover. The patient is still under observation.