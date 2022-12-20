Pavle Trajanov, Member of Parliament and President of the Democratic Union, at today’s plenary session of the Macedonian Parliament, speaking about the development and reform component of the Budget, pointed out among other things: The development projections of the Budget cannot be recognized because it foresees over 7 percent inflation, a deficit of over 4 percent and no strategy for capital investments, their management and control.

We cannot recognize the reforms in public administration which is becoming more cumbersome, inefficient and poorly paid. The reforms can be started by abolishing 32 director positions for economic affairs in the Clinical Step.

With the changes in the fiscal policy, there is no mechanism for reducing the gray economy, nor an announcement to establish an efficient system to fight corruption, especially how to prevent the huge theft of funds from the budgets of the municipalities and the state, through rigged public procurements or how to departmentalize the institutions.

The rule of law must be a priority of the Government, and it is not! If we have an unreliable judicial system, which is under the complete control of the political parties, and the government, then the ministers will not be surprised, or disappointed by the latest court decisions on TREASURY AND TARGET FORTRESS, but will propose and take concrete solutions.

I suggest that the Government drafts law or laws, with which the mandate of all judges, from the basic judges up to the Supreme Court, will end within a year, and during that period, for each judge, a procedure for auditing his work will be carried out, property status and re-election procedure.

The professional, honest and uncompromised should continue to be judges, and others should bear responsibility. It would be a concrete contribution and not to deceive the public with statements that judges should be ashamed, what kind of hypocrisy is that, says Trajanov.