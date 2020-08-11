The leader of the Democratic Union, Pavle Trajanov, said Tuesday on TV Kanal 5 “Samo vistina” show that the request for an Albanian Prime Minister was not acceptable.

Trajanov, whose party is part of the SDSM coalition, believes that DUI are realistic and they know that the idea of an Albanian prime minister will not pass.

I think that the party that will accept such blackmail should be removed from the political stage, but neither SDSM nor VMRO-DPMNE will do that. Regardless of the pressure to form a government, such blackmail by DUI will not be accepted, said Trajanov.

Trajanov points out that he wants the coalition with SDSM to take into account three important demands for his party.

He says that it is expected to see what will be the outcome of the talks with DUI.