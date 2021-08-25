VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of the Municipality of Ohrid, Kiril Pecakov said in an interview with Vecer.mk that during his term in office he would dedicate himself to urbanization of all the settlements in Ohrid that do not have urban plans for many years, care for preserving the UNESCO status including establishing excellent communication on the Ohrid-UNESCO route and acting on their recommendations, revitalization of the Studenchishte Marsh. And these are just some of the things that Pecakov will focus on during his term.

In the interview, he says that the national shame and humiliation brought about by the government, the absence of literally no limits and even worse, no national feelings are his main motive to run for mayor of Ohrid. According to him, that gives him a special motivation and sincere desire for success, because he is convinced that winning the local elections will initiate a series of political processes, including the change of political forces on the political scene in Macedonia.

Besides the main motive, I am running for mayor so that Ohrid becomes a city where young people will see their future, a world tourist destination, a city that will shine with all its splendor, Pecakov said.

Moreover, he says that young people are the future and the key to the progress of the city and that his goal will be to reduce youth unemployment and young people to be more included in the labor market