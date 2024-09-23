On May 14, 2024, President Pendarovski’s office stated that he did not wish to use an official office, except occasionally. However, since this arrangement was not feasible in the future, he expressed that he would accept the office. That “future” apparently arrived the very next day, May 15, when Pendarovski requested funds for his office. According to the law, the office is granted to the president, but VMRO-DPMNE claims that Pendarovski’s false modesty and hypocrisy reveal a manipulative relationship with the public.

“Just as he shifted his stance during his presidency, he changes his position now. What he says today will not be valid tomorrow,” added the ruling party VMRO-DPMNE in their statement.