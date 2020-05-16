The state of emergency is being abused, it doesn’t aim to protect the health of citizens, but to bring decrees having the force of law in order to pass the budget packages for bribery, which Zaev calls help ahead of possible elections, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The extension of the state of emergency was a request of the Commission for Infectious Diseases due to, as they stated, protection of the health of citizens, and yesterday we see that the real reason was the adoption of decrees, as Pendarovski himself acknowledged, which abuses both the commission and its opinion, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The party says that organized distribution of money ahead of possible elections is nothing more than covering up the failures in the economy with a rough one-time bribe punishable by law.