During the interview with the “Click Plus” show on TV21, President Stevo Pendarovski, spoke about the agreement of historical figures with Bulgaria and confirmed that if there is no agreement, then there will be an immediate veto from Bulgaria.
The public reacts that they have been lied to once again, and that the Macedonian language and history must not be negotiated.
.@SPendarovski штотуку ПРИЗНА дека со бугарската преговарачка рамка која влегува во Францускиот предлог ќЕ се менува МАКЕДОНСКАТА ИСТОРИЈА во учебниците по ЖЕЛБА на бугарите 📌
За МК Историја и јазик НЕ се преговара! Тие се БИТОТ на МАКЕДОНИЈА! Се гледаме во Недела МАКЕДОНЦИ 🇲🇰 pic.twitter.com/zBKjPI006r
— Мaрга (@MKDProLet) July 8, 2022
The commission is composed of 7 Macedonians and 7 Bulgarians. If both parties agree, they make recommendations to both Governments. If the two Governments agree, they send it to the competent ministry to the Education Ministry if we are talking about a textbook, they find their own authors. I emphasize the word recommendation. In the end, only the author of the textbook bears full responsibility. If the Commission does not agree on the historical figures, there will be a blockade, a veto from Bulgaria, said Pendarovski.
