During the interview with the “Click Plus” show on TV21, President Stevo Pendarovski, spoke about the agreement of historical figures with Bulgaria and confirmed that if there is no agreement, then there will be an immediate veto from Bulgaria.

The public reacts that they have been lied to once again, and that the Macedonian language and history must not be negotiated.

.@SPendarovski штотуку ПРИЗНА дека со бугарската преговарачка рамка која влегува во Францускиот предлог ќЕ се менува МАКЕДОНСКАТА ИСТОРИЈА во учебниците по ЖЕЛБА на бугарите 📌

За МК Историја и јазик НЕ се преговара! Тие се БИТОТ на МАКЕДОНИЈА! Се гледаме во Недела МАКЕДОНЦИ 🇲🇰