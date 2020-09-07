President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, Ambassador Clemens Koja, exchanging opinions and information on the situation in the country after the parliamentary elections and formation of the new Government.

Pendarovski and Koja also discussed the challenges and priorities in the coming period, in the context of the country’s European aspirations, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Ambassador Koja briefed President Pendarovski on the activities of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, which has been continually providing advisory and programming support to police reforms, media freedom, electoral reforms, gender equality, good governance, human rights, integrated education.

Interlocutors also exchanged opinions on the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as measures undertaken by national and local institutions in the country, reads the press release.