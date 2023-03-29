Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski and Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen laid wreaths on Wednesday at the grave of Goce Delcev in the Skopje church of St. Spas.

Earlier, President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed the Austrian president in an official ceremony with the highest state and military honors in the presidential office, and after the tête-à-tête meeting and the plenary meeting of the official delegations, the two presidents held a joint press conference.