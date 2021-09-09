President Stevo Pendarovski told reporters in Tetovo on Thursday that according the information he has received from authorities, so far there are no indications that the fire that erupted in the modular hospital was intentional.

However, I say, it is the information I have at this moment and of course the competent public prosecutor will inform about the findings in the coming days, he said, adding that their report that will determine the cause of the fire and whether it was intentional.

Regarding accountability for the tragic event, Pendarovski says that we should wait and see all the findings of the investigation.