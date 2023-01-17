President Stevo Pendarovski is taking part at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, held January 16-20.

According to the program, President Pendarovski spoke at the panel session “In Defense of Europe”, which started at 8:30 am. Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, Gitanas Nauseda, the President of Lithuania, as well as Jose Manuel Alvarez Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya – leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus spoke at the panel.

Within the framework of the forum, President Pendarovski is set to participate in the “Diplomatic Dialogue for the Western Balkans” session, as well as hold several bilateral meetings with forum participants.