President Stevo Pendarovski joined a long list of world and regional leaders who attended the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pendarovski congratulated to Erdogan on his re-election and wished him success in carrying out his duties in the future, while advancing relations between Macedonia and Turkey. Leaders of countries of the former Ottoman Empire were notably presented in Ankara, including, in a rare move, the leader of Armenia.