President Stevo Pendarovski and his wife Elizabeta Gjorgievska attend on Monday the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London.
Pendarovski shared a photo yesterday of the signing of the book of condolence in London on social media.
We came to London to pay our last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Great respect for the decades of service to the people and for being an example of leadership, modesty, and generosity. May she rest in peace, wrote Pendarovski.
Comments are closed for this post.