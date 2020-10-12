During his visit to Slovakia, Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski wrote a greeting message in a guestbook above the hosts’ explanation that he was the president of the “North Macedonian Republic” (Severomacedónskej written as a compound word in Slovak language)

The scandal was revealed by the Tvoja party, which demanded an explanation for the scandal from the president.

ТВОЈА партија бара појаснување од претседателот Стево Пендаровски како дозволил во Словачка да се потпише на вакво нешто. pic.twitter.com/p0ZmJ6HKBi — Твоја (@tvojapartija) October 12, 2020

Regarding the reference of President Stevo Pendarovski during the meeting with the President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Čaputová in Bratislava, the President’s Office clarified that “the written text is in Slovak and in accordance with the grammar rules of the Slovak language.

Prior to the meeting, President Pendarovski’s protocol gave a remark regarding the manner in which the name of the Republic of North Macedonia was written, and the hosts gave an explanation for the name reference in Slovak language. We believe that there is no oversight or any intention by the Slovak hosts, Pendarovski’s Office said.

Before signing of the agreement with Greece, linguists warned that in most languages the adjective from North Macedonia would become “North Macedonian” аs one compound word, but the government reassured that “the agreement is clear”. This is not the first incident, nor “grammar” that only confirms the catastrophic consequences of the Prespa agreement.