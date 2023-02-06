President Stevo Pendarovski qualifies the Declaration adopted by the Bulgarian Parliament four days ago as a “domestic political necessity ahead of the election campaign”.

We have a framework, after the EU negotiating framework, we have a normal framework called the screening phase which should end by the end of November this year. The declaration of the Bulgarian Parliament ahead of their elections does not differ in any way from the declaration, it is not even as bad as the declarations we saw three years ago in the previous Parliament as well. What is important is that it is an EU negotiation framework approved by all 27 EU member states, including the Republic of Bulgaria. These are unilateral declarations that until now have not received support from anyone in Brussels, and of course, they will not. I want to interpret them as their domestic political need ahead of the election campaign, explained Pendarovski.