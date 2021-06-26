The five demands to Macedonia published by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry are nothing but a marketing ploy, said President Pendarovski. The real obstacle for progress in the negotiations is the Macedonian language and nation – points on which we cannot make a compromise, said the president in an interview with TV Sitel.
According to Pendarovski, Macedonia would have started negotiations with the EU last year, if these were the real demands from official Sofia.
Until Bulgaria forms a political government and an active Parliament, Macedonia has virtually no chance of starting negotiations, Pendarovski said.
