Regarding the escape of ex-secret police chief Saso Mijalkov, President Stevo Pendarovski called on authorities on Monday to take all necessary measures to enforce the court’s decision and place him under house arrest.
Such developments are unacceptable for a country that expects to start EU accession negotiations and that is working hard to reform the judicial system and build trust in the rule of law. This discredits the efforts and hopes for tackling crime and high-level corruption, Pendarovski said.
