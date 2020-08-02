President Stevo Pendarovski called for reconciliation, as part of his Ilinden address. Macedonia remains deeply divided as result of the years long political crisis and the imposed name change.

I hope and expect that my initiative for reconciliation will be supoprted by the next Government and opposition and by all citizens regardless of their ethnic background and partisan affiliation. The politization and the ethnic division undermines our institutions, their democratic capacity and long term legitimacy. Reconciliation is the basic condition for the functioning of a democratic pluralistic society, Pendarovski said.

In his speech at the ASNOM memorial center in Pelince he also expressed his dissatisfaction with the spectacular failure of the promised anti-corruption push initiated by his SDSM party, that centered around the now thoroughly disgraced Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva.