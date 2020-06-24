These are the country’s first elections as a NATO member-state and awaiting the start of EU accession negotiations. The electoral process and voting must be administered in accordance with high standards and criteria, given our Euro-Atlantic perspective, says President Stevo Pendarovski in a statement on the start of the election campaign for the early parliamentary elections.

President Pendarovski wants successful elections and fair campaign so that citizens eventually make the right decision.

Dear citizens, I urge you to come out and vote according to your conviction, without fear and pressure. Decide by yourself which political option or policy you will put your trust in. These elections are held in a time of the COVID-19 pandemic, with health protocols in place so that citizens use their constitutional right to vote in safe conditions and with proper protection. Observe these protocols, respect the protective measures and keep your distance, says Pendarovski.

He says all stakeholders should contribute to fair, free and democratic elections, to which they committed by signing the Code for Fair and Democratic Elections.

I expect all political parties to organize a campaign in which participation will be safe for everyone, candidates and citizens both. I expect political parties to demonstrate political culture without discrediting the opponent. I expect an inclusive campaign, during which the interest of marginalized groups and minorities will be represented. Moreover, I expect institutions tasked with administering the electoral process to work in a professional way, in accordance with the principles of openness, equality and impartiality, says the President.

He notes that freedom of expression is key in having a credible electoral process and citizens getting relevant, timely and true information.