Sofia does not want the Bulgarians to be included only in the Preamble of the Constitution, but also in its normative part, said President Stevo Pendarovski in an interview with TV24.

Pendarovski says that no community in the country is included in the normative part of the Constitution, so it is not possible for Bulgarians to be included as well.

In the normative part of the Constitution now only the Macedonian people is mentioned, the Macedonians living outside the borders of the state, the MOC and the Islamic religious community, said Pendarovski.

Sofia, says the president, is not talking about “Bulgarians”, but about “Macedonian Bulgarians”, something that is a return to the “shameful thesis” for the de-Bulgarianization of Macedonia.

It is unacceptable for Pendarovski to include historical issues and language dispute in the negotiation framework with the EU.