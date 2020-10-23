President Stevo Pendarovski congratulated Friday the Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle – October 23 to the Macedonian citizens.

On this day we are reminded of the founders of the Macedonian revolutionary movement, who were guided by just ideals and principles that, in our region, were ahead of their time, he said.

The President stressed that these were ideals for a free Macedonian republic, based on democratic principles, in which there will be coexistence between different ethnic, religious and linguistic communities.

They were followed by the Ilinden people and the anti-fascists who fought for our freedom and statehood, reads his note.

Today, 127 years later, he adds, it is our generational duty not only to preserve the benefits of our ancestors, but also to take the next step.

Let’s build the Republic of Macedonia in an advanced European country with functional and responsible institutions,with the rule of law and a free and inclusive society, said the President.