President Stevo Pendarovski will convene a meeting of the National security council today. Pendarovski did not state a direct reason for the meeting, other than to have top officials in the country discuss the political and security situation following Macedonia’s entry into NATO.

Throughout the year meetings of the council were used as justification for Pendarovski to impose or withdraw the coronavirus linked state of emergency. The latest meeting comes at a time when the Zaev Government is again acknowledging the scope of the epidemic and is proposing new restrictions on the citizens.