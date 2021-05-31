Macedonia will continue to invest in the development of the Krivolak army field, which no longer serves as just our military capacity, but one for the entire Alliance, President Stevo Pendarovski said on Monday during the Distinguished Visitors Day at the “Decisive Strike 21” military exercise.

In the past two weeks you have had a great opportunity to test interoperability with several NATO countries. It is indisputable that you have shown capacity and ability to plan and organize large-scale exercises together with other allied armies, said President Pendarovski, congratulating all participants in the major military exercise.

He added that in addition to being a confirmation of the military capabilities for conducting integrated operations, this exercise is very important for strengthening the transatlantic partnership and thus for the security of Europe and the Western Balkans.